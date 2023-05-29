EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Right Now?

The public float for EZGO is 46.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On May 29, 2023, EZGO’s average trading volume was 106.29K shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

EZGO stock saw a decrease of -1.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.65% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.39% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for EZGO’s stock, with a 68.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EZGO Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5301. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw 130.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has been mixed in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.