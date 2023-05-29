Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a -9.09% drop in the past month, and a -23.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.44% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for XPRO is $26.00, which is $8.5 above the current price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on May 29, 2023 was 639.40K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has surged by 0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 17.45, but the company has seen a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XPRO Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.82. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from TROE LISA L, who sale 4,852 shares at the price of $18.51 back on May 03. After this action, TROE LISA L now owns 17,533 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $89,829 using the latest closing price.

Whelley Eileen Goss, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,852 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Whelley Eileen Goss is holding 17,533 shares at $89,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.