eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXPI is $17.25, which is $1.84 above the current price. The public float for EXPI is 75.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on May 29, 2023 was 750.61K shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 15.25, but the company has seen a 6.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI’s stock has risen by 6.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.29% and a quarterly rise of 22.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for eXp World Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.58% for EXPI’s stock, with a 19.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXPI Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +31.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.71 back on May 17. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,044,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $822,528 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 40,768 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,104,043 shares at $517,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.