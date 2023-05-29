Examining the Volatility of Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) Stock

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has gone down by -3.74% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a 4.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for CBOE’s stock, with a 6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBOE is $147.00, which is $14.87 above the current price. The public float for CBOE is 105.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on May 29, 2023 was 651.06K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 133.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

CBOE Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.28. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from RATTERMAN JOSEPH P, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $135.96 back on May 24. After this action, RATTERMAN JOSEPH P now owns 22,615 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $2,039,400 using the latest closing price.

Schell Brian N, the EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 3,997 shares at $129.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Schell Brian N is holding 9,577 shares at $515,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.