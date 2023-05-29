Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, RE stock has gone down by -7.02%, with a monthly decline of -6.37% and a quarterly plunge of -8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Everest Re Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.91% for RE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) Right Now?

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is $429.38, which is $84.94 above the current market price. The public float for RE is 38.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RE on May 29, 2023 was 363.70K shares.

RE) stock’s latest price update

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.75 in comparison to its previous close of 359.95, however, the company has experienced a -7.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Insurers Take Big Financial Hit From Hurricane Ian

RE Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RE fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $374.65. In addition, Everest Re Group Ltd. saw 5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RE starting from WEBER JOHN A, who sale 2,333 shares at the price of $320.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, WEBER JOHN A now owns 4,076 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd., valued at $746,793 using the latest closing price.

WEBER JOHN A, the Director of Everest Re Group Ltd., sale 1,155 shares at $320.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEBER JOHN A is holding 332 shares at $369,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Everest Re Group Ltd. stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.71. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), the company’s capital structure generated 38.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 8.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.