Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) Stock

The stock of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has gone up by 15.70% for the week, with a -0.32% drop in the past month and a -33.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.25% for SRZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for SRZN’s stock, with a -49.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) is $2.25, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for SRZN is 27.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRZN on May 29, 2023 was 137.96K shares.

SRZN) stock’s latest price update

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN)’s stock price has increased by 7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a 15.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SRZN Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN rose by +15.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5980. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw 11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc. stands at -288.03. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.