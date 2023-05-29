Evaluating the Ups and Downs of CECO Environmental Corp.’s (CECO) Stock

The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has seen a -11.00% decrease in the past week, with a -0.27% drop in the past month, and a -24.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for CECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for CECO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is above average at 23.52x. The 36-month beta value for CECO is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CECO is $20.00, which is $8.83 above than the current price. The public float for CECO is 28.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CECO on May 29, 2023 was 336.77K shares.

CECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has plunged by -1.59 when compared to previous closing price of 11.35, but the company has seen a -11.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CECO Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Gohr Paul M, who sale 11,880 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gohr Paul M now owns 49,203 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $171,191 using the latest closing price.

Liner David B, the Director of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Liner David B is holding 118,080 shares at $40,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.