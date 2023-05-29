Evaluating the Ups and Downs of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s (CCCC) Stock

The stock of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has seen a -5.81% decrease in the past week, with a 4.05% gain in the past month, and a -42.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for CCCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for CCCC stock, with a simple moving average of -55.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCCC is $21.25, which is $18.17 above than the current price. The public float for CCCC is 43.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.67% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCC on May 29, 2023 was 541.88K shares.

CCCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) has plunged by -0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCCC Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCC starting from Koppikar Utpal, who purchase 5,667 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Feb 08. After this action, Koppikar Utpal now owns 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.56 for the present operating margin

+75.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -412.19. The total capital return value is set at -32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.02. Equity return is now at value -43.30, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.15. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.