Evaluating the Impact of 2.16 Increase on EverQuote Inc.’s (EVER) Stock

The stock of EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has seen a 10.01% increase in the past week, with a 36.17% gain in the past month, and a -46.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.80% for EVER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.73% for EVER stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EVER is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EVER is $10.00, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for EVER is 17.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.53% of that float. The average trading volume of EVER on May 29, 2023 was 501.61K shares.

EVER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) has increased by 2.16 when compared to last closing price of 9.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVER Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Auguste Darryl, who sale 1,037 shares at the price of $9.22 back on May 23. After this action, Auguste Darryl now owns 83,919 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $9,561 using the latest closing price.

Shields John L., the Director of EverQuote Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Shields John L. is holding 18,461 shares at $10,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc. (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.