Evaluating the Impact of 2.00 Increase on MSCI Inc.’s (MSCI) Stock

The stock of MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has seen a 1.27% increase in the past week, with a 2.49% gain in the past month, and a -9.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for MSCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for MSCI’s stock, with a -3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) by analysts is $549.79, which is $73.94 above the current market price. The public float for MSCI is 77.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MSCI was 492.94K shares.

MSCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) has increased by 2.00 when compared to last closing price of 466.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Scoring the Scorekeepers: S&P Global vs. MSCI

MSCI Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $468.51. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Mak Jennifer H, who sale 900 shares at the price of $559.89 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mak Jennifer H now owns 6,843 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $503,901 using the latest closing price.

Gutowski Robert J., the General Counsel of MSCI Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $511.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Gutowski Robert J. is holding 15,343 shares at $511,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Equity return is now at value -87.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.