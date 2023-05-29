Evaluating the Impact of -13.05 Increase on Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) Stock

The stock of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has gone down by -27.63% for the week, with a -30.06% drop in the past month and a -64.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.36% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.35% for AKAN’s stock, with a -74.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On May 29, 2023, AKAN’s average trading volume was 884.64K shares.

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKAN Trading at -31.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -30.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -27.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9945. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -52.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.