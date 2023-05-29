Evaluating the Impact of -0.56 Increase on SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) Stock

The stock of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen a -6.05% decrease in the past week, with a -13.73% drop in the past month, and a 79.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.89% for SCYX’s stock, with a 16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) by analysts is $11.40, which is $11.86 above the current market price. The public float for SCYX is 32.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SCYX was 1.89M shares.

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 2.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCYX Trading at -4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.