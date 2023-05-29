European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.17relation to previous closing price of 17.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Hair Removal Mogul Looks to Break Miami’s Condo Record with $85 Million Listing

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is above average at 189.56x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EWCZ is $21.38, which is $4.13 above than the current price. The public float for EWCZ is 44.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.17% of that float. The average trading volume of EWCZ on May 29, 2023 was 381.72K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

The stock of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a -7.16% drop in the past month, and a -7.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for EWCZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for EWCZ’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EWCZ Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, European Wax Center Inc. saw 38.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWCZ starting from EWC Holdings, Inc., who sale 1 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Sep 30. After this action, EWC Holdings, Inc. now owns 2 shares of European Wax Center Inc., valued at $18 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc. stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.