Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ESS is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ESS is $233.60, which is $22.3 above the current market price. The public float for ESS is 63.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ESS on May 29, 2023 was 421.70K shares.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS)’s stock price has soared by 1.72 in relation to previous closing price of 206.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESS’s Market Performance

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has experienced a 0.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a -7.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ESS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for ESS’s stock, with a -7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESS Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.82. In addition, Essex Property Trust Inc. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Johnson Amal M, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $218.44 back on Dec 02. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 500 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc., valued at $109,220 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amal M, the Director of Essex Property Trust Inc., purchase 500 shares at $218.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Johnson Amal M is holding 2,000 shares at $109,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.63 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust Inc. stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.32. Total debt to assets is 48.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.