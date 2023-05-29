Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT)’s stock price has soared by 1.96 in relation to previous closing price of 43.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is 6.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is $49.11, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for ESNT is 104.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On May 29, 2023, ESNT’s average trading volume was 497.36K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has seen a -0.20% decrease in the past week, with a 7.57% rise in the past month, and a 3.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for ESNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for ESNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

ESNT Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.47. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from PAULS DOUGLAS J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $43.49 back on Feb 15. After this action, PAULS DOUGLAS J now owns 26,575 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $108,725 using the latest closing price.

Gibbons Mary Lourdes, the SVP and Chief Legal Officer of Essent Group Ltd., sale 1,072 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Gibbons Mary Lourdes is holding 247,293 shares at $48,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +84.57. The total capital return value is set at 20.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.90. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.