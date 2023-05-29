Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) by analysts is $74.85, which is $18.46 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 176.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ELS was 811.18K shares.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has increased by 0.69 when compared to last closing price of 63.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELS’s Market Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.12% decline in the past month and a -7.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ELS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.61% for the last 200 days.

ELS Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.79. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.