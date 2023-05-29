EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 41.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPR is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EPR is $44.38, which is $2.91 above the current price. The public float for EPR is 73.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on May 29, 2023 was 521.36K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stock saw a decrease of -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.12% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for EPR Properties (EPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for EPR’s stock, with a 2.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPR Trading at 4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, EPR Properties saw 10.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Ziegler Caixia, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ziegler Caixia now owns 500 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $22,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EPR Properties (EPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.