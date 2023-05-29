Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 53.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is $68.86, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for ENV is 52.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENV on May 29, 2023 was 420.59K shares.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV’s stock has seen a -2.70% decrease for the week, with a -16.90% drop in the past month and a -16.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Envestnet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.66% for ENV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

ENV Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.51. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Majoros Matthew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $54.74 back on May 19. After this action, Majoros Matthew now owns 14,077 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $218,960 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Shelly, the Chief Legal Officer of Envestnet Inc., sale 8,800 shares at $56.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that O’Brien Shelly is holding 23,709 shares at $500,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at -6.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.44. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Envestnet Inc. (ENV), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 49.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.