ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) by analysts is $30.00, which is $28.48 above the current market price. The public float for NDRA is 3.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NDRA was 37.42K shares.

NDRA) stock’s latest price update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NDRA’s Market Performance

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has experienced a -4.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.83% rise in the past month, and a -59.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.81% for NDRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for NDRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.70% for the last 200 days.

NDRA Trading at -23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDRA fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4900. In addition, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. saw -62.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDRA starting from Thornton Michael Milos, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on May 18. After this action, Thornton Michael Milos now owns 34,139 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., valued at $24,750 using the latest closing price.

DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY, the Director of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., purchase 83,333 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that DIGIANDOMENICO ANTHONY is holding 102,434 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDRA

The total capital return value is set at -136.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.45. Equity return is now at value -150.50, with -121.70 for asset returns.

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.