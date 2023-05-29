Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) has decreased by -1.16 when compared to last closing price of 3.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Right Now?

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) by analysts is $10.13, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for SOL is 56.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SOL was 333.89K shares.

SOL’s Market Performance

SOL stock saw a decrease of -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Emeren Group Ltd (SOL).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for SOL’s stock, with a -28.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOL Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOL fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Emeren Group Ltd saw -24.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOL starting from SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who purchase 92,090 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 28. After this action, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now owns 14,015,003 shares of Emeren Group Ltd, valued at $378,490 using the latest closing price.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, the CFO of Emeren Group Ltd, purchase 112,809 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is holding 13,922,913 shares at $496,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+25.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emeren Group Ltd stands at -7.62. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.