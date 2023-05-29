EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) has surged by 2.02 when compared to previous closing price of 167.48, but the company has seen a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is above average at 18.76x. The 36-month beta value for EME is also noteworthy at 1.08.

The public float for EME is 46.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of EME on May 29, 2023 was 366.82K shares.

EME’s Market Performance

EME stock saw a decrease of 3.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.34% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for EME stock, with a simple moving average of 17.66% for the last 200 days.

EME Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EME rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.89. In addition, EMCOR Group Inc. saw 15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EME starting from MATZ R KEVIN, who sale 13,462 shares at the price of $165.46 back on May 10. After this action, MATZ R KEVIN now owns 191,709 shares of EMCOR Group Inc., valued at $2,227,423 using the latest closing price.

POMPA MARK A, the EVP & CFO of EMCOR Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that POMPA MARK A is holding 58,758 shares at $4,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMCOR Group Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), the company’s capital structure generated 27.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.33. Total debt to assets is 9.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.