Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen a 11.80% increase in the past week, with a 8.33% gain in the past month, and a -23.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.73% for SOLO stock, with a simple moving average of -41.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOLO is $0.90, The public float for SOLO is 107.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on May 29, 2023 was 705.66K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) has surged by 1.64 when compared to previous closing price of 0.55, but the company has seen a 11.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SOLO Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5262. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.