DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DRD stock has gone down by -3.72%, with a monthly gain of 4.78% and a quarterly surge of 58.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for DRDGOLD Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for DRD’s stock, with a 49.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DRD is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRD is $10.86, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for DRD on May 29, 2023 was 506.11K shares.

DRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has surged by 0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 11.31, but the company has seen a -3.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRD Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw 53.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+25.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +21.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.