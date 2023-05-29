Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 24.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is $26.20, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPG on May 29, 2023 was 626.03K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stock saw an increase of 2.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.96% and a quarterly increase of 14.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.85% for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.71% for LPG stock, with a simple moving average of 40.05% for the last 200 days.

LPG Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 40.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.85 back on Mar 31. After this action, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C now owns 1,735,837 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $198,500 using the latest closing price.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, the President and CEO of Dorian LPG Ltd., purchase 10,000 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C is holding 126,000 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+58.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +44.24. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.