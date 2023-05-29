Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 82.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) is $92.50, which is $10.89 above the current market price. The public float for DLB is 58.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLB on May 29, 2023 was 324.26K shares.

DLB’s Market Performance

DLB’s stock has seen a -1.78% decrease for the week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month and a 0.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for Dolby Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for DLB’s stock, with a 7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DLB Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.37. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw 16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 9,030 shares at the price of $83.65 back on May 16. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $755,351 using the latest closing price.

Couling John D, the SVP, Entertainment of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 278 shares at $83.87 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Couling John D is holding 96,245 shares at $23,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.