Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Stock Faces 8.57% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, DSGN stock has gone down by -14.86%, with a monthly decline of -5.26% and a quarterly plunge of -12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Design Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.22% for DSGN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DSGN is $22.40, which is $16.27 above the current market price. The public float for DSGN is 35.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.15% of that float. The average trading volume for DSGN on May 29, 2023 was 386.55K shares.

DSGN) stock’s latest price update

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN)’s stock price has decreased by -11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.95. However, the company has seen a -14.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DSGN Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN fell by -14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 20. After this action, SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat now owns 6,526,476 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,432 using the latest closing price.

George Simeon, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that George Simeon is holding 6,526,476 shares at $325,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.