Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)’s stock price has decreased by -13.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.87. However, the company has seen a -35.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) by analysts is $4.00, which is $88.38 above the current market price. The public float for DRMA is 2.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DRMA was 3.13M shares.

DRMA’s Market Performance

DRMA stock saw a decrease of -35.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.73% for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.21% for DRMA’s stock, with a -73.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.88%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA fell by -35.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0292. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -75.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -116.10, with -100.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.