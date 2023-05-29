Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is $5.50, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for DARE is 83.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DARE on May 29, 2023 was 189.60K shares.

DARE stock's latest price update

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a -4.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE’s stock has fallen by -4.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly drop of -7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Dare Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for DARE’s stock, with a -5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DARE Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0050. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-312.85 for the present operating margin

+99.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dare Bioscience Inc. stands at -309.48. Equity return is now at value -162.20, with -69.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.