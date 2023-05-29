CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) has decreased by -2.97 when compared to last closing price of 9.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is $15.11, which is $7.28 above the current market price. The public float for CVAC is 122.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CVAC’s average trading volume was 535.65K shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

The stock of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 25.00% rise in the past month, and a 6.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.02% for CVAC’s stock, with a 8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CVAC Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +24.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 51.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.