Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) is $10.00, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 33.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUE on May 29, 2023 was 229.47K shares.

CUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 3.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUE’s Market Performance

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has experienced a -6.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month, and a 43.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for CUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.40% for CUE’s stock, with a 20.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUE Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw 37.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Kiener Peter A, who sale 9,325 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kiener Peter A now owns 357 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,586 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -4257.09. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -62.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.