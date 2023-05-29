Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) is $45.70, which is $24.79 above the current market price. The public float for CRNX is 47.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CRNX’s average trading volume was 458.81K shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.59relation to previous closing price of 21.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRNX’s Market Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.25% rise in the past month, and a 14.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for CRNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

CRNX Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Pizzuti Dana, who sale 8,212 shares at the price of $16.15 back on Apr 05. After this action, Pizzuti Dana now owns 4,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $132,624 using the latest closing price.

Betz Stephen F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,126 shares at $19.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Betz Stephen F. is holding 64,689 shares at $61,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3544.06 for the present operating margin

+70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3460.38. The total capital return value is set at -51.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -47.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,206.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.