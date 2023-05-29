Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 134.04, however, the company has experienced a -0.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Right Now?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BAP is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAP is $603.21, which is $28.96 above the current market price. The public float for BAP is 51.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for BAP on May 29, 2023 was 377.09K shares.

BAP’s Market Performance

BAP’s stock has seen a -0.56% decrease for the week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month and a 3.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Credicorp Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for BAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

BAP Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAP fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.33. In addition, Credicorp Ltd. saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credicorp Ltd. stands at +20.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.77. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), the company’s capital structure generated 134.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.31. Total debt to assets is 17.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.