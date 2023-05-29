Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a 7.49% gain in the past month, and a 14.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is above average at 29.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is $30.67, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for CORT is 95.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CORT on May 29, 2023 was 892.39K shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 24.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CORT Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Robb Gary Charles, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $24.07 back on May 10. After this action, Robb Gary Charles now owns 19,997 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $336,980 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 30,000 shares at $23.87 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 33,997 shares at $716,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.08. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 16.90 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.