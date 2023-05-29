Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPA is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPA is $145.50, which is $32.32 above the current price. The public float for CPA is 28.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPA on May 29, 2023 was 401.50K shares.

CPA) stock’s latest price update

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA)’s stock price has surge by 1.01relation to previous closing price of 106.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA’s stock has risen by 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.66% and a quarterly rise of 18.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Copa Holdings S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.74% for CPA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

CPA Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.20. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw 29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.19 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +11.74. The total capital return value is set at 14.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.46. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), the company’s capital structure generated 112.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.00. Total debt to assets is 35.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.