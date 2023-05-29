CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a 4.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for CEIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for CEIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CEIX is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CEIX is $79.67, which is $22.51 above the current market price. The public float for CEIX is 33.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.51% of that float. The average trading volume for CEIX on May 29, 2023 was 770.45K shares.

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 57.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEIX Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.15. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Rothka John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rothka John now owns 14,245 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $128,680 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,020 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 25.90 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.