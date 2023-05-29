Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, CVGI stock has gone up by 2.48%, with a monthly gain of 45.98% and a quarterly surge of 29.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for CVGI’s stock, with a 49.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CVGI is at 2.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVGI is $12.67, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for CVGI is 31.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CVGI on May 29, 2023 was 233.98K shares.

CVGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) has dropped by -0.38 compared to previous close of 10.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVGI Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +41.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGI rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. saw 51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGI starting from Cheung Chung Kin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.13 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cheung Chung Kin now owns 43,742 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., valued at $35,650 using the latest closing price.

Cheung Chung Kin, the EVP & CFO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Cheung Chung Kin is holding 38,742 shares at $37,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. stands at -2.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.18. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.93. Total debt to assets is 38.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.