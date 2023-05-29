Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 48.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) by analysts is $56.67, which is $8.06 above the current market price. The public float for CBSH is 116.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CBSH was 638.24K shares.

CBSH’s Market Performance

CBSH’s stock has seen a -0.04% decrease for the week, with a -12.03% drop in the past month and a -27.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for Commerce Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for CBSH stock, with a simple moving average of -23.66% for the last 200 days.

CBSH Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.09. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw -28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from Neff Douglas D, who sale 856 shares at the price of $64.92 back on Mar 02. After this action, Neff Douglas D now owns 6,505 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $55,574 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Derrick, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc., sale 230 shares at $65.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Brooks Derrick is holding 9,956 shares at $15,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.