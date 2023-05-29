CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP)’s stock price has decreased by -7.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a 15.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on May 29, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNSP stock saw an increase of 15.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.98% and a quarterly increase of 15.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.04% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -49.10% for the last 200 days.

CNSP Trading at 28.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares surge +21.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6160. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -23.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Gumulka Jerzy, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Apr 19. After this action, Gumulka Jerzy now owns 9,673 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,250 using the latest closing price.

Downs Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Downs Christopher is holding 9,251 shares at $9,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -220.90, with -163.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.