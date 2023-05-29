Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for CWAN is 76.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CWAN’s average trading volume was 683.32K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) has increased by 3.63 when compared to last closing price of 15.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CWAN’s Market Performance

CWAN’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.76% and a quarterly drop of -9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.97% for CWAN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

CWAN Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 101,129 shares at the price of $16.00 back on May 24. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,215,392 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., valued at $1,618,064 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., sale 510,102 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 8,316,521 shares at $8,287,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.