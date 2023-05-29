Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 69.92, but the company has seen a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is $82.75, which is $12.34 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 79.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIVI on May 29, 2023 was 775.10K shares.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI’s stock has seen a 0.63% increase for the week, with a 3.80% rise in the past month and a 2.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for Civitas Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

CIVI Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.27. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Counts Travis L, who purchase 6,835 shares at the price of $68.20 back on May 05. After this action, Counts Travis L now owns 36,799 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $466,126 using the latest closing price.

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, the 10% Owner of Civitas Resources Inc., sale 4,918,032 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT is holding 16,480,721 shares at $299,999,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc. stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.