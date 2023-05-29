Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has gone down by -6.33% for the week, with a -5.11% drop in the past month and a -18.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for CINF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for CINF’s stock, with a -7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is 651.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CINF is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is $117.67, which is $19.35 above the current market price. The public float for CINF is 156.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CINF’s average trading volume was 730.29K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.17 in comparison to its previous close of 98.49, however, the company has experienced a -6.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CINF Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.49. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Schiff Charles Odell, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $102.74 back on May 17. After this action, Schiff Charles Odell now owns 190,555 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $2,054,776 using the latest closing price.

Debbink Dirk J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $106.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Debbink Dirk J is holding 45,502 shares at $106,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.