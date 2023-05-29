Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) has plunged by -1.62 when compared to previous closing price of 139.84, but the company has seen a -4.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that Horse Trainer Suspended as Churchill Downs Investigates Sudden Deaths of Two Horses

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) Right Now?

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) by analysts is $160.58, which is $23.29 above the current market price. The public float for CHDN is 66.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CHDN was 406.71K shares.

CHDN’s Market Performance

CHDN stock saw a decrease of -4.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for CHDN stock, with a simple moving average of 19.38% for the last 200 days.

CHDN Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHDN fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.37. In addition, Churchill Downs Incorporated saw 30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHDN starting from Mudd William E, who sale 9,727 shares at the price of $246.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Mudd William E now owns 276,276 shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated, valued at $2,393,134 using the latest closing price.

Mudd William E, the President and COO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, sale 20,000 shares at $244.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mudd William E is holding 286,003 shares at $4,880,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.22 for the present operating margin

+31.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Churchill Downs Incorporated stands at +24.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN), the company’s capital structure generated 844.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 74.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 834.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.