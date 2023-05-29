China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock Sees a-7.89 Decrease

In the past week, CPHI stock has gone up by 10.41%, with a monthly gain of 3.86% and a quarterly plunge of -51.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.14% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for CPHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 5.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CPHI’s average trading volume was 406.75K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPHI Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.22%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3461. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -63.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.