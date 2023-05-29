Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has jumped by 3.68 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Right Now?

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) by analysts is $7.29, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for CMRX is 79.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On May 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CMRX was 962.07K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stock saw an increase of 16.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.78% and a quarterly increase of -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.99% for CMRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

CMRX Trading at 16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2075. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Andriole Michael T., who purchase 51,700 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 18. After this action, Andriole Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $59,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Michael A., the Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix Inc., purchase 87,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sherman Michael A. is holding 87,000 shares at $97,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 79.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.