CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CEVA Inc. (CEVA) is $32.86, which is $8.64 above the current market price. The public float for CEVA is 21.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEVA on May 29, 2023 was 128.01K shares.

CEVA) stock’s latest price update

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA)’s stock price has increased by 8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 22.29. However, the company has seen a 11.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CEVA’s Market Performance

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) has experienced a 11.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month, and a -23.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for CEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.80% for CEVA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

CEVA Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEVA rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, CEVA Inc. saw -5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEVA starting from SILVER LOUIS, who sale 6,104 shares at the price of $32.95 back on Jun 14. After this action, SILVER LOUIS now owns 31,904 shares of CEVA Inc., valued at $201,127 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.22 for the present operating margin

+77.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEVA Inc. stands at -17.22. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.47. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on CEVA Inc. (CEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.61. Total debt to assets is 3.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CEVA Inc. (CEVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.