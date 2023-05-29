Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is $35.60, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 128.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CERE’s average trading volume was 610.51K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CERE) stock’s latest price update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.55 in comparison to its previous close of 32.57, however, the company has experienced a 2.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CERE’s Market Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.73% rise in the past month, and a 30.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for CERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.27% for CERE’s stock, with a 14.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CERE Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.25. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $31.47 back on May 04. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $1,573,434 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the CEO and Chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $25.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $1,253,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.