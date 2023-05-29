CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) is 33.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is $21.14, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for CTRE is 95.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. On May 29, 2023, CTRE’s average trading volume was 550.59K shares.

CTRE stock's latest price update

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.65relation to previous closing price of 18.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has seen a -4.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.44% decline in the past month and a -6.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.88% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

CTRE Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc. saw -0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc. stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.