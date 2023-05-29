Cactus Inc. (WHD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 34.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is 16.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WHD is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is $48.67, which is $14.95 above the current market price. The public float for WHD is 64.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 29, 2023, WHD’s average trading volume was 599.28K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

The stock of Cactus Inc. (WHD) has seen a -4.91% decrease in the past week, with a -14.98% drop in the past month, and a -29.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for WHD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for WHD’s stock, with a -26.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WHD Trading at -14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.44. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw -32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Anderson Donna L, who sale 2,985 shares at the price of $47.83 back on Mar 06. After this action, Anderson Donna L now owns 3,262 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $142,773 using the latest closing price.

Bender Scott, the President and CEO of Cactus Inc., sale 562,336 shares at $54.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Bender Scott is holding 50,464 shares at $30,386,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +16.01. The total capital return value is set at 25.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc. (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cactus Inc. (WHD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.