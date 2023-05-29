BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS)’s stock price has increased by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a -6.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Delta, Virgin Galactic, KB Home, Taiwan Semiconductor: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTCS is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTCS is $3.00, which is $1.79 above the current price. The public float for BTCS is 7.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCS on May 29, 2023 was 81.43K shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

BTCS’s stock has seen a -6.20% decrease for the week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month and a -16.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for BTCS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.30% for BTCS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.67% for the last 200 days.

BTCS Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2717. In addition, BTCS Inc. saw 92.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Apr 10. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,096,521 shares of BTCS Inc., valued at $120,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.97 for the present operating margin

+74.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc. stands at -939.04. Equity return is now at value -118.70, with -109.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BTCS Inc. (BTCS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.