Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.27relation to previous closing price of 33.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is above average at 8.07x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is $39.00, which is $8.99 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 172.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEPC on May 29, 2023 was 603.80K shares.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC stock saw an increase of -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.21% and a quarterly increase of 19.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for BEPC’s stock, with a 2.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEPC Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.46. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw 21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.